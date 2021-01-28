National

Second Wave, SVG Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases

January 28, 2021 add comment

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed thirty-eight (38) new COVID-19 cases. All of the cases were detected during contact tracing, testing at flu clinics and exit screening. There are now seven hundred and twenty-four (724) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various clusters.

Forty-six (46) persons have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to two hundred and twenty (220).

Six hundred and forty-three (643) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died. Eight hundred and sixty-five (865) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings to protect themselves from being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.

