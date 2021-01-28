Saint Lucia Records 1,029 COVID-19 Cases To Date

Last Updated on 7 hours by News Admin

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of sixty new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory late Wednesday January 27, 2021.

This is from a batch of 258 samples which were tested.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of thirty individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 491.

Currently, one of the active cases is in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital and all of the others are stable.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 1029.

All of the sixty cases are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 4 years to 76 years.

They are from the Castries, Soufriere, Anse La Raye, Vieux- Fort, Gros-Islet, Dennery, Babonneau, Micoud and Choiseul districts.

All of these individuals were seen at community-based respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

As per protocol, they were placed in quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals into isolation.

The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health reminds every one that we are all vulnerable to the COVID-19 and therefore we should take personal responsibility to protect ourselves, family and loved ones.

Given that there is increased numbers of COVID-19 cases and risk of transmission, we ask that everyone continue practicing the infection prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of the virus:

– Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

– Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

– Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important to keep away from others and to urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.