OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF THE MONTSERRAT REMOTE WORKER PROGRAMME

MONTSERRAT’S REMOTER WORKERS STAMP

WHO: The Montserrat Remote Workers Programme is led by the Ministry of Communication, Work, Energy and Labour (MCWLE) in collaboration with the Montserrat Tourism Division. The marketing campaign for the programme is managed by Bass Consultancy Services.

WHAT: The Montserrat Remote Workers Stamp gives persons the opportunity to live and work in Montserrat for 12 (twelve) months.

To be eligible to apply, persons must be employed/self-employed in a foreign country, earning more than USD$70,000 per annum, and have medical insurance with valid Montserrat and COVID-19 coverage. The fees are $500 for individuals and $750 for families (with up to 3 dependants).

EVENT: Launch of the Montserrat Remote Workers Stamp

WHEN: Friday, January 29th, 2021 from 10am – 11:30am (EST)

WHERE: The Montserrat Cultural Centre, Little Bay, Montserrat