Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 25 JANUARY 28, 2021 8:00 PM .

A dome survey was carried out on Sunday 24thJanuary, 2021 from the summit of the La Soufrière Volcano and the total volume of the new lava dome was calculated at 4.5 million cubic meters.

A new team from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre comprising Scientist Dr. Micheal Camejo-Harry, Techician Garth Mannette and Project Manager, Volcano Ready Project, Monique Johnson-Lynch, arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday 27thJanuary, 2021 on board the Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft to continue the work being done on the Monitoring Network. This new Team will be led by Dr. Thomas Christopher, Scientist from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) based at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO).

Dr Camejo-Harry is the scientist responsible for deformation at the SRC. Her main focus will be to study the ground deformation occurring at the La Soufrière Volcano using GPS and Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM) techniques.

Today the team spent the morning scouting the western flank of the volcano for possible occupation sites for the Electronic Distant Measurement (EDM) Campaign to check to see if the crater wall is moving. The team then spent the afternoon continuing the work necessary for getting the Belmont Volcano Observatory ready for 24 hour monitoring.

Professor Richard Robertson, Instrumentation Engineer Lloyd Lynch and Engineering Technician Ian Juman returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday 27thJanuary, 2021, on board the Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft.

Professor Robertson and his Team held a briefing session to update the new Team on the work completed thus far on the Monitoring Network and the plans to chart the way forward.

Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.