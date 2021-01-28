Crime

Fitz Hughes Woman Charged With The Theft Of $1000 EC And 500 CAD

January 28, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

On 27.01.2021, Police arrested and charged Lucina Carter, a 23 years old domestic of Fitz Hughes with the theft of $1000.00 ECC and $500.00 CAD in cash.

According to investigations, the Accused woman allegedly stole the monies from a 60 years old farmer also of Fitz Hughes between 4:15 pm and 4:48 pm on 24.01.21 at Fitz Hughes.

Police have also arrested and charged Suzette Francois, a 37 years old farmer of Fitz Hughes with handling stolen goods on 27.01.21.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly knowing or believing that $100.00 CAD in cash to be stolen goods dishonestly received same for her own benefit about 4:48 pm on 24.01.21 at Fitz Hughes.

Both Accused women will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charges.

Recommended For You

Fitzgerald Phillips Charged With The Murder Of Jason Martin

Naked man ‘wrapped in guts’ goes on rampage with dad’s severed head

Man Shot And Killed In Villa

BELMONT RESIDENT SUCCUMBS TO CHOP WOUND

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.