Fitz Hughes Woman Charged With The Theft Of $1000 EC And 500 CAD

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

On 27.01.2021, Police arrested and charged Lucina Carter, a 23 years old domestic of Fitz Hughes with the theft of $1000.00 ECC and $500.00 CAD in cash.

According to investigations, the Accused woman allegedly stole the monies from a 60 years old farmer also of Fitz Hughes between 4:15 pm and 4:48 pm on 24.01.21 at Fitz Hughes.

Police have also arrested and charged Suzette Francois, a 37 years old farmer of Fitz Hughes with handling stolen goods on 27.01.21.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly knowing or believing that $100.00 CAD in cash to be stolen goods dishonestly received same for her own benefit about 4:48 pm on 24.01.21 at Fitz Hughes.

Both Accused women will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charges.