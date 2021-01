Last Updated on 7 hours by News Admin

Sunday, January 31, 2021, marks the fiftieth (50) anniversary of the death of Captain Hugh Mulzac, the person whom the SVG Coast Guard flagship is named after.

As a commemorative gesture, the family of the Late, Captain Hugh Mulzac will be handing over a book to the Commander and staff of the SVG Coast Guard Service on February 01, 2021.

The handover ceremony will commence at 10:00 at the Coast Guard Base, Calliaqua.