COAST GUARD COMMANDER CELEBRATES 35 YEARS OF SERVICE

January 28, 2021 add comment

Commander of the SVG Coast Guard Service, Commander Brenton Cain will be celebrating thirty-five (35) years in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service on February 2, 2021.

Commander Cain who was enlisted on February 02, 1986, has amassed vast experience, knowledge and expertise in navigation, seamanship and leadership over his long and distinguished career.

He has attended some of the most prestigious naval colleges and schools including – US Coast Guard Officer School, Virginia, the Canadian Coast Guard College, National Defence University, USA; US National Defence University, Argentina, World Maritime Organization, Japan, among others.

Over the years, Commander Cain received training in Basic Seamanship, International Maritime Law, Pollution Counter-Measures, Maritime Pollution, Oil Spill, Governance, leadership, Port Security, International Maritime Organization (IMO) Security Module and many more.

Commander Cain was an instructor at the Regional Security System (RSS) Maritime Training Unit in Antigua and Barbuda; Commander of Coast Guard Cutters – George Mc Intosh and Captain Hugh Mulzac and; is the current Head of the Designated Authority for Port Security in SVG

He was appointed to the post of Commander of SVG Coast Guard in 2007. He holds a Masters in National Security and Strategic Studies from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Jamaica.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John and members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and SVG Coast Guard Service extend congratulations to Commander Brenton Cain on his achievement and stalwart service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Coast Guard as a whole.

 

