Road Closure From San Souci To Mount Grenan

January 27, 2021 add comment

The public is asked to note that the section of the Windward Highway from “Drop Off” in San Souci to Mount Grenan Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic this evening from 7:45pm.

This is to facilitate the clearance of the overhanging rocks in that area.

BRAGSA is therefore advising persons that vehicular traffic will be diverted through Diamond Village, exiting at the Mount Grenan Bridge back onto the Windward Highway.

Access to that section of the Highway will be granted upon completion of the exercise. BRAGSA apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

