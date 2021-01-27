MV Gem Star Docks At Chateaubelair New Jetty

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

With the La Soufriere volcano in an effusive state, and one scenario stating that there may be an explosive eruption, transporting persons out of North Leeward takes center stage.

On Wednesday, the MV Gem Star became the first commercial vessel to dock at the newly constructed Chateaubelair Wharf.

Recently contractors stated that the structure was ready to accept vessels, although minor works were still to be carried out.

The vessel had no issues in docking; the berthing trial was conducted around 12.30 pm.

Kelly Glass, of K Group Kelectric contractors of the project, says the jetty can handle a 200-ton crane and two vessels docking simultaneously.

Documentation for the project stated that the jetty is being built to accommodate roll-on roll-off ships, yachts, and smaller boats used by fishermen along with pleasure crafts.

On April 29th, 2019, a contract worth $5.2 Million for the jetty rehabilitation, was signed between the Ministry of Finance and K Group Kelectric.

The work is funded by the European Union and managed through the World Bank-funded Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project.