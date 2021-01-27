Caribbean

Martinique: Nearly 2000 Get Covid-19 Vaccines

January 27, 2021 add comment

Some 2000 people in Martinique have received COVID-19 vaccines since the campaign began, local reports say.

The vaccination blitz started on January 7.

But so far, less than one percent of the population has received their first dose. And officials say that’s a far cry from the 70 percent target that the authorities have set.

Currently, Martinique has established four centres where people can get COVID-19 vaccines. Medical personnel report that there have been mild side effects from the vaccine.

They include pain at the injection site for a day or two, severe fatigue or itching.

Officials say those getting priority in the vaccination campaign include the elderly, caregivers and frontline workers.

