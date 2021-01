Last Updated on 5 hours by News Admin

On Wednesday 27th January, Parliament approved the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The estimates for 2021 which amounts to EC$1,212,601,578 was laid in advance of the presentation of the Budget on Monday 1st February.

The Estimates was presented by the Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves. This figure is 2.2 percent over the approved budget for 2020.

