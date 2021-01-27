Barbados records another COVID-19 death

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

(Barbados Today) – Another Barbadian has passed away from COVID-19. The 51-year-old woman, who had an underlying illness, died on Tuesday, January 26.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, and by extension the Government of Barbados, extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Her passing brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Barbados to 11.

The 761 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday, also identified 16 new COVID-19 positive cases, while 22 people recovered from the viral illness and were discharged from isolation.

As a result, there are now 353 active cases on the island.

The 16 new positives comprise 14 persons of Barbadian nationality and one of unknown nationality. One of the new cases is someone who was previously sent to the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility for assessment.

The total number of cases at Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds remains at 361, consisting of 102 staff members and 259 male inmates.

To date, Barbados has recorded 1,443 confirmed cases – 580 females, 863 males – and 1,079 persons have recovered.

The public health laboratory has so far completed 100,890 tests. (BGIS)