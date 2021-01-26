Trinidad: Boy, 9, Dies In TikTok ‘Blackout’ Challenge

Last Updated on 50 mins by News Admin

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The death of nine-year-old Emmanuel Poteon is being linked to the TikTok “blackout challenge”.

Poteon, police said, was found dead at about 5.08 pm on Monday in the bathroom of a guest bedroom of his home along Penguin Crescent, Maloney Gardens.

He was found with a belt around his neck. His phone was nearby.

Failed attempts were made to resuscitate him.

Police were told that young Emmanuel was last seen alive at about 2 pm in the house.

At the time, he was in the company of his grandmother and his 13-year-old cousin.

It was said the two relatives realized young Emmanuel had gotten quiet, and went searching from him.

However, the checks were unsuccessful at the time.

It was not until three hours later that his body was discovered.

A team of officers led by Cpl Diamond responded.

Police were told that the young boy may have been trying to partake in the ‘blackout challenge’ on TikTok, by putting a belt around his neck and holding his breath while recording himself on his phone.