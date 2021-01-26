Sustainable recovery response to COVID-19 crisis in the Caribbean

Last Updated on 8 hours by News Admin

Panama, January 26, 2021.- The XXII Meeting of the Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean will bring together environmental authorities of the region’s 33 countries on 1-2 February 2021, in order to discuss a roadmap for a green pandemic recovery that could boost economies while enhancing environmental action and protection.

Under the theme “The Environmental Dimension of the COVID-19 Sustainable Recovery Response for Latin America and the Caribbean”, the virtual meeting will address the most pressing environmental issues and urgent actions for nature in the next decade, with the aim of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda and fighting the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

This year’s gathering is organized by the Ministry of Environment and the government of Barbados, the current president of the forum, along with the Regional Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Ministers will address a dynamic agenda on various pressing issues, including the transition to a circular economy, ecosystems restoration, waste and air pollution, and climate action, which are critical to accelerate a sustainable recovery and prevent future pandemics.

Information systems, gender equality, emergency preparedness and the sustainable development of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) will also be part of the discussions.

The Forum of Ministers will prepare the contributions of the region to the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, which will take place in late February 2021. The Assembly, the world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment, will be held under the overarching theme “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”.

The Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean was established in 1982 and is the oldest and most relevant cooperation body for environmental authorities in the region.