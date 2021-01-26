Reckless behaviour of some churches in this pandemic

Last Updated on 7 hours by News Admin

Dear Editor

By Marlon Joseph

Some churches’ reckless behaviour in this pandemic broke Covid 19 protocol with their congregations and citing faith-based reasons for doing so.

This is another reason why so many of us have become disillusioned with church and religion.

According to the MOH Churches are unsurprisingly among the cluster of local spread.

Yet churches are still congregating in numbers far beyond what the protocol allows.

Why?

“God is not coming back for a church hiding from a virus”. A pastor allegedly said that!

This persistence to unnecessarily put people’s health at risk to prove a point of faith to a deity is ludicrous and primitive.

But hey, religion has a habit of defying reason.

Ain’t that the truth Galileo? What say you mighty Roman Inquisition? Go ahead. Burn me at stake!