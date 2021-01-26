Guyana: Widow confess to killing husband with help from hitman

Last Updated on 9 mins by News Admin

Fifty-two-year-old Beverly Persaud and 27-year-old Oswald Yaw today confessed to killing Nathan Persaud in September 2015.

Persaud and Yaw were on Tuesday indicted for the block maker’s murder, and pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Justice Navindra Singh.

However, today, the duo indicated that they no longer wished to proceed to trial and instead, pleaded guilty to murder.

It is alleged that Yaw, on September 10, 2015, at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, murdered Nathan Persaud in pursuance of a financial arrangement by Beverly Persaud.

According to reports, a neighbour heard screams from the house but did not think to investigate until a man was seen leaving the home several minutes later, rousing his suspicions.

The neighbour alerted others and they proceeded to the house at 66 Herstelling New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, where they discovered Nathan Persaud’s battered body.

A brick and a hammer were found at the crime scene leading investigators to believe that the objects were used to murder Persaud. The man had several stab wounds about his body and his head was bashed in.

It was reported that the man’s killing stemmed from a bitter property dispute he was having with his wife.

Persaud is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Ravindra Mohabir, while Attorney-at-Law Rachael Bakker is appearing for Yaw. The case for the prosecution is being presented by State Counsel Teriq Mohammed and State Counsel Tiffini Lyken.