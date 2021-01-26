Fitzgerald Phillips Charged With The Murder Of Jason Martin

Last Updated on 8 hours by News Admin

POLICE RELEASE

With reference to the death of Jason Martin, 47 years old labourer of Belmont that occurred on 20.01.2021.

On 22.01.2021, Police arrested and charged Fitzgerald Phillips, a 41 years old farmer also of Belmont for with malice aforethought, did caused the death of Jason Martin by chopping him on his left foot with a cutlass.

The Accused man will appear before the Court for arraignment.

Meanwhile

Police have arrested and charged Oscar Samuel, a 40-year-old Janitor of New Montrose for without lawful authority, attempted to introduce a black plastic bag containing a quantity of marijuana, Pall Mali cigarettes, cigarette lighters, tobacco leaves and plastic bottles containing Sunset Strong Rum which are prohibited articles into Her Majesty’s Prison.

The incident occurred at Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown on 23.01.2021. The Accused is expected to appear before the Court to answer to the charge.