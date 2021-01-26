Caribbean

Barbados Goes On 15 Day Lockdown From February 3rd To 17th

January 26, 2021 add comment

Effective February 3 to February 17, 2021, Barbados will be on a 15-day lockdown. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during an address to the nation today, Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

A 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will take effect in Barbados where  Restaurants, bars and gyms, banks, markets and communities shops will be closed.

Supermarkets will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Gas Stations (convenience stores will be closed) and pharmacies will remain open on weekends.

Public transportation will revert to 60 percent capacity.

More Info comimg.

