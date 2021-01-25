St Lucia records two new COVID-19 related deaths (12th and 13th)

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

Today Monday January 25, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory.

Saint Lucia also received confirmation of the recovery of nine individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases in country to 436. All of the active cases are currently stable and doing well. The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 921.

All of the thirty-five cases are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 12 years to 70 years. They are from the Castries, Micoud, Gros-Islet, Dennery and Vieux-Fort districts. All of these individuals visited a community respiratory clinic for assessment and to be tested for COVID-19.

They were placed in quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results in accordance with the national testing protocol.

Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals in isolation. The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Today January 25, 2021 Saint Lucia also recorded two COVID-related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to date to thirteen. These two individuals are a 60 year old male and a 63 year old male both from the Castries district.

They were both enrolled in care when they passed away. The Ministry of Health extends sympathies to the loved ones of both of these gentlemen on their loss.