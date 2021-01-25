Showers Expected Across Southern Grenadines Due To A Wake Cloud

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

The Western Atlantic High-Pressure System is the dominant feature, occasionally transporting low-level clouds across our islands with a few showers.

A wake cloud stretching southwest off Barbados could support shower activity across our Southern Grenadines tonight. A film of haze lingers across our islands, possibly thickening to slight haze late Tuesday and thinning-out again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, low-level moisture could increase across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) during Wednesday and Thursday with weak unstable conditions maintaining a few showers.

Moderate to fresh (‘~25 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trades could increase to strong (near 45 km/h) breeze during night-time into the morning. A general decrease to moderate breeze is expected during Thursday.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with east north-easterly swells ranging 1.2 to 1.5 m on western coasts and near 2.0 m on eastern coasts.

Swell heights are expected to rise, ranging 1.5 to 2.5 m with occasional northerly swells and long-period waves may cause life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents, by Tuesday night…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise extreme caution…Sea-conditions across SVG could retreat during Thursday, becoming slight to moderate with east north-easterly sea-swells ranging 1.0 to 1.8 m by evening.