List Of District Flu Clinic For Testing

Persons with flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever,dry cough, lost of taste and smell, shortness of breath and a headache are asked to go to the district Flu Clinic for testing and care.
Persons MUST wear a mask and adhere to all the precautionary measures advised.
Additionally, if you’re a close contacts of positive case/s please call your nearest flu-clinic for advise on testing and screening.
The Flu Clinics are:
- Kingstown Health Center 1784- 4856133
- Layou Health Centre (784)-458-7245
- Coull’s Hill Health Centre (784)-458-2218
- Calliaqua Health Center (784) -458-4280
- Levi Latham Health Complex (784)-458-5245
- Biabou Health Centre (784) – 458-0217
- Georgetown Health Center (784)-458-6652
- Sandy Bay Health Centre (784)- 457-6836
- Port Elizabeth Hospital (784)- 457-3328
- Celena Clouden Hospital (784)- 458-8339
- Mayreau Health Centre (784)- 485-8215
- Canouan Health Centre (784)- 458-8305