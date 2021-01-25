List Of District Flu Clinic For Testing

Last Updated on 7 hours by News Admin

Persons with flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever,dry cough, lost of taste and smell, shortness of breath and a headache are asked to go to the district Flu Clinic for testing and care.

Persons MUST wear a mask and adhere to all the precautionary measures advised.

Additionally, if you’re a close contacts of positive case/s please call your nearest flu-clinic for advise on testing and screening.

The Flu Clinics are: