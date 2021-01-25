GUYANA: Pensioner Dies After Being Chopped By A Police Sergeant

(INEWS GUYANA) – A Police Sergeant, stationed on the Essequibo Coast, is now under close arrest after he reportedly chopped a pensioner, resulting in the man’s death.

The dead man has been identified as 73-year-old Patrick George of Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

Based on information, the incident occurred just about 13:45h on Sunday while the Sergeant was cleaning his yard.

The pensioner had reportedly pulled a zinc sheet from a fence separating his residence from the Sergeant’s.

In the process, he attacked the Sergeant with a cutlass and a piece of metal.

As a result, the Sergeant, who was using a cutlass at the time, retaliated by chopping George, who dropped his cutlass and the piece of metal, and escaped through the said zinc fence.

At about 10:00hrs on Monday, Police acting on information received, went to the home of George during which they observed him lying on his step motionless with chop wounds to his forehead, wrist and chest.

The body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body is now at the Charity Mortuary awaiting a postmortem.