Earnings of wealthiest 10 men ‘could buy vaccines for all’

Worldwide, billionaires’ wealth increased by $3.9tn (trillion) between 18 March and 31 December 2020 and now stands at $11.95tn – which is equivalent to what G20 governments have spent in response to the pandemic, the report adds.

The 10 richest people, whose fortunes rose by $540bn since March 2020, include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.