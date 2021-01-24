Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese warplanes for second day

There has been no official comment from the Chinese government.

Why is it significant?

The drills come days after the inauguration of President Biden, who is expected to maintain pressure on China over a wide range of issues including human rights, trade disputes, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which has been a major thorn in the deteriorating relationship between the two powers.

The Trump administration established closer ties with Taipei, ramping up arms sales and sending senior officials to the territory despite fierce warnings from China. Days before he left office, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lifted long-standing restrictions on contacts between American and Taiwanese officials.

The substance of the new administration’s policies on China and Taiwan remains to be seen but, in response to Saturday’s operation, US state department spokesman Ned Price said the US would continue to deepen its ties with the island.

“The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC attempts to intimidate its neighbours, including Taiwan,” he said in a statement, in reference to the People’s Republic of China.