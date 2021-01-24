St Vincent Has The Most Active COVID-19 Cases Within The OECS

Last Updated on 7 hours by News Admin

Total COVID-19 recorded cases in the OECS island of St Vincent and the Grenadines is 738.

By Ernesto Cooke – St Vincent and the Grenadines as of Sunday 24th January 2021, has the most active COVID -19 cases within the OECES.

According to data from the Ministry Of Health in St Vincent, the total active COVID-19 cases amounts to (602).

There are now five hundred and ninety- seven (597) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various clusters.

One hundred and thirty-four (134) persons have recovered while (2) persons with COVID-19 have died on the island.

Data From Other OECS Islands Are As Follows

Grenada – Active 11 Total Recorded – 148 Deaths 1

St Lucia – Active 373 Total Recorded- 810 Deaths 11

Dominica – Active 8 Total Recorded – 113 Deaths 0

Antigua – Active 27 Total Recorded – 195 Deaths 6

St Kitts & Nevis – Active 2 Total Recorded 35 Deaths 0

Montserrat – Active 0 Total Recorded 13 Deaths 1

Associate members of the OECS

Anguilla Active 0 Total Recorded 15 Deaths 0

British Virgin Islands Active 18 Total Recorded 114 Deaths 1

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings to protect themselves from being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.

Hand hygiene and physical distancing are also basic measures of infection prevention and control.

On Sunday the World Health Organization reported that global cases topped 99,533, 374. Deaths stood at 2,134, 326 and recoveries at 71, 536,933.

As researchers around the world race to see if new coronavirus variants will pose a problem for the vaccines, a second study in two days says a variant from South Africa could possibly do just that.

The variant was first spotted in South Africa in October and has now been found in more than a dozen countries.

In both studies, the work was done in the lab and not in people, so more research is needed to gauge the true threat of the new variant.

In the most recent study, which was small, researchers took antibodies from six people who were hospitalized with Covid-19 before the new variant was discovered. They found to varying degrees, that antibodies for all six of the survivors were unable to fully fight off the virus.

“I think the evidence is building that these mutations — and I think other mutations — will emerge across the globe — and are emerging already — that are escaping antibodies from previous infection,” Alex Sigal, a virologist at the Africa Health Research Institute and the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, told CNN. “It’s concerning.”

It’s unclear whether this means someone would be vulnerable to the new variant if they’d already had Covid-19, or what this might mean for people who’ve been vaccinated.

Sigal’s findings were very similar to those of a study released Tuesday by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

A third study, also released Tuesday, showed that mutations in the new variant allowed them to evade some of the immunity induced by vaccination, but it was far from a complete escape.