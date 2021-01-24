St Vincent And The Grenadines Records Its Second Homicide For 2021

Last Updated on 7 hours by News Admin

On Saturday 23rd January 2021, St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its second homicide. The killing occurred in the community of Villa.

The victim has been identified as Corey Greaves. Greaves was shot close to the Glen Baptist Church a short distance away from the community college in Villa.

According to reports, Greaves was shot four times to the head. His death comes at a time when the nation is holding a 24hr prayer vigil.

The vigil is organised to offer prayers for the nation as it battles COVID-19, Dengue and the possibility of an eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The country recorded its first homicide on 20th January 2021 with Jason Martin’s death, a 47-year-old mason of Belmont.

According to investigations, at about 5:30 pm on 20th January, Martin and another man of Belmont got into an altercation, and Martin received a single chop wound to his left foot.

Martin later went to his home where he was subsequently discovered unresponsive by his niece in a pool of blood.

Officers from the Calliaqua Police Station were alerted, and they visited the scene at Martin’s home. Martin was rushed to the Levi Latham Health Centre to seek medical attention and; was later transferred to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). He later succumbed to his injuries.