Queens club owner attacks sheriff’s deputies trying to shut down illegal party

(NY DAILY NEWS) – They literally fought for their right to party.
An illegal Queens club located in a basement was busted early Sunday after revelers behind fortified doors tried to keep authorities locked out, the New York City Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies raided the building after watching guests sneak into a side door through construction scaffolding.
Once inside, officers realized the party was going on in the basement but the partiers wouldn’t stop to open the heavily fortified metal doors, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office had to call in the FDNY who battered down the thick doors, finding over 75 revelers drinking and smoking hookah, officials said.
An employee for National Grid, called to inspect the basement, discovered dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide inside the small room, officials said.
The owner of the club, Marco Chacon, physically tried to restrain sheriff deputies from entering the room and was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and organizing a nonessential mass gathering, officials said.
Some 63 partiers also face $1,000 tickets for partying during the COVID pandemic.
The United States saw its deadliest week of COVID yet in January, bringing the nation’s death toll to a staggering 416,000 deaths, more than American’s who died fighting in World War Two, according to the CDC.
So far, 26,558 people have died from COVID in New York City, according to the CDC.