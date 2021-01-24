Police Update: ARNOS VALE MAN SHOT AND KILLED AT VILLA

Last Updated on 7 hours by News Admin

Police Media Release

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Corey Greaves, a 27-year-old labourer of Arnos Vale that occurred on 23.01.2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that about 8:18pm on 23.01.21 the police were notified of the body an unknown male lying on the ground at Villa in the vicinity of the gap leading to the Community College.

Officers from the Calliaqua Police Station visited the scene and Greaves unresponsive body was met with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head. Greaves was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body of the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Greaves’ death marks the second homicide for the year 2021. The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are unknown.

Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.