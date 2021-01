Last Updated on 6 hours by News Admin

MAGNITUDE 5.2

TIME: 7:21 pm – January 24, 2021

DEPTH: 111.2 Km

LOCATION:

18.019 N, 64.040 W

46 miles ENE Of Christiansted, StCroix | 62 miles WSW Of Long Bay, Anguilla | 62 miles W Of Sandy Ground, StMaarten | 43 miles SE Of Parham, Tortola | 93 miles NW Of St Pauls, St.Kitts.