Last Updated on 4 hours by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 23 JANUARY 24, 2021 8:00 PM

1. Full advantage was taken of the general clear conditions at the summit today to achieve several tasks.

2. Aerial photographs and video of the volcano were taken, through the assistance of Drone Pilot Rommel De Freitas and Professor Robertson.

3. The electronics team led by Mr Ian Juman installed a camera and EDM reflector on the southern crater wall. The camera will be used to help track growth of the dome while the EDM reflector would be used to check for possible instability of the southern crater wall.

4. The other members of the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) and Soufriere Monitoring Unit Team spent the day at the Belmont Observatory testing and preparing other monitoring equipment for future deployment.

5. NEMO and the SRC will be hosting a Virtual Community Meeting with residents of Georgetown on Tuesday 26th January, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. to update residents on the latest development at the La Soufriere Volcano and to discuss the Georgetown Community Evacuation Plan. This meeting will be broadcast live on NBC Radio, VC3 TV, NEMOSVG Facebook Live, UWI Seismic YouTube Channel and UWI TV Global.

6. Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

7. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no Evacuation order or notice has been issued.

8. NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

9. NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.