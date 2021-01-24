Hundreds Of Martinique Revellers Defy COVID-19 Ban

Last Updated on 6 hours by News Admin

Hundreds of revellers took to the streets of the Martinique town of Lamentin Sunday morning, in violation of COVID-19 regulations.

Videos on social media captured the parade along with the sound of music and drumming.

RCI Martinique reported the event, while noting that many of the revellers were not wearing masks.

Some 800 people were present.

The event took place despite a ban on such gatherings.

However RCI Martinique said no law enforcement officers seemed to be around during the early morning event.

The crowd of carnival revellers dispersed shortly before 7.00 am.

One woman participant said she did not understand why they could not have carnival.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 6,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 44 deaths in Martinique.

Last week, health officials on the French Caribbean Island said they suspected a resident had contracted a variant of the COVID-19 virus.

As a result, sequencing was underway at the National Reference Centre for Viruses and Respiratory Infections in Lyon, France, for confirmation.