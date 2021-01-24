CDC Issues Level 4 ‘Very High’ COVID-19 Advisory For Barbados

Last Updated on 6 hours by News Admin

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the COVID-19 level in Barbados to four — it’s highest ranking.

In an advisory to its citizens on January 19, the CDC said travellers should avoid all travel to Barbados as it may increase risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

It advised US citizens that if they must travel, the following guidelines should be taken:

Before you travel, get tested with a viral test one to three days before your trip. Do not travel if you are waiting for test results, test positive, or are sick. Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information.

During travel, wear a mask, stay at least six feet from people who are not travelling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitiser, and watch your health for signs of illness.

Before travelling back to the United States, get tested with a viral test one to three days before travel. Follow all destination and airline recommendations or requirements.

After you travel, get tested three to five days after travel AND stay home for seven days after travel.

If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home for 10 days.

If you had a known exposure to COVID-19 while travelling, delay travel, quarantine from other people, get tested, and monitor your health.

The agency’s 4-level system categorises destinations into four levels. They are – Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19; Level 3: High level of COVID-19; Level 2: Moderate level of COVID-19 and Level 1: Low level of COVID-19.