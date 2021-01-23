Saint Lucia records its eleventh COVID-19 related death

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

(PRESSS RELEASE) – Today Saturday, January 23, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of forty new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 8 cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of active cases in the country to 373. One of the active cases remains in critical care and the others are all stable.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date is 810.

All of the forty cases are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 12 years to 85 years. They are from the Anse La Raye, Micoud, Castries, Choiseul, Gros-Islet, Vieux-Fort, Dennery and Babonneau districts. All of these individuals were seen at community-based respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

As per protocol, they were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results. Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals into isolation. The contact tracing team is presently undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health also reports confirmation of Saint Lucia’s eleventh COVID-19 related death. The individual is a 44-year-old male from the Castries district with underlying medical conditions. He was admitted into care on January 19, 2021, at the Victoria Hospital and passed away on January 22, 2021.