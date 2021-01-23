MET OFFICE: 72 Hours Weather Outlook

Last Updated on 12 mins by News Admin

There is a high chance of a few showers tonight and Sunday due to the passage of a low-level trough. The mid to upper levels are dry and stable, hence showers are anticipated to be shallow.

Model guidance is indicating scattered showers around Monday, with instability lasting into Tuesday where some moderate morning showers will be likely.

Moderate trades at 20km/h- 30km/h will move across the islands becoming fresh around Tuesday at approximately 30km/h-40km/h as the Atlantic high-pressure system rebuilds across the region.

Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts, and 2.0m on the eastern coasts during the next 72 hours period. Swells will be from the east northeast. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.