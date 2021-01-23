Entertainment

Legendary TV host Larry King dead at 87

January 23, 2021 add comment

TORONTO — Legendary TV host and media personality Larry King has died at age 87.

The news, announced on King’s official Twitter account Saturday morning said King passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center In Los Angeles.

King was hospitalised with COVID-19 in the new year, but had been moved out of the ICU earlier this month.

He is best known for his interview show “Larry King Live,” which ran prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the tweet says, adding that funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family.

This is breaking news more to come.

