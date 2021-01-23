Last Updated on 59 mins by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 22 JANUARY 23, 2021 8:00 PM

1. A GPS monitoring station was installed at the Richmond Vale Academy today.

2. The team prepared monitoring equipment at Belmont to be installed close to the summit of the volcano on Sunday.

3. NEMO staff was joined by Professor Robertson on the drive through in communities in the Red Zone from Magum to Georgetown. The purpose of this drive through was to update residents on the state of the La Soufrière Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

4. Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

5. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no Evacuation order or notice has been issued.

6. NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

7. NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.