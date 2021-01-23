Caribbean

Haiti: Govt Insists On Extending Mandate Despite Protests

January 23, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 5 hours by News Admin

The Haitian government insists on carrying on a constitutional referendum to extend Jovenel Moise’s presidency until 2022 amid a wave of social unrest. The opposition has remarked that his mandate ends on February 7.

The opposition is already branding Moise’s mandate as a “de facto government” while the far-right cabinet works on the draft of the new constitution.

Since last week there has been a wave of protests strongly suppressed by the police. On January 21, the protests reached the U.S. Embassy, which has supported Moise’s government. The demonstrators also denounced a critical lack of food, fuel, and widespread corruption within the government.
