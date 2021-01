Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

No lahars have been observed in SVG. The videos circulating shows a flooding event in Richmond.

Helicopter surveillance showed a landslip higher up the river and heavy rainfall resulted in the material coming down.

The activity from the effusive eruption remains within the crater and the summit of La Soufrière.

NEMO and the UWI Centre remains the official authorities on updates of activity associated with the eruption in SVG.