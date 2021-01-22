UPDATE On National 24-Hour Virtual Prayer Vigil

The National 24-Hour Virtual Prayer Vigil take place from Saturday 23, 6.00 p.m. to Sunday 24, 6.00 p.m. All are invited to be in prayer for our nation. The areas of focus include, but not limited to:

Covid-19 and Dengue (including other health issues and healthcare personnel) La Soufriere Volcanic Eruption and Natural Disasters Government and National Leadership Economy (Poverty, crime and other social ills) Family and (National) Reconciliation

Times of repentance will be incorporated in all these areas of prayer focus.

The final hour from 5.00 p.m. – 6.00 p.m. on Sunday will be a virtual Thanksgiving Service

To participate, persons can join the Zoom-webinar using the log in ID: 81891718356 (no password required). They can also visit the various churches YouTube channels and Facebook pages. Opportunities for praying will be available using the zoom platform but also as persons type prayers on the YouTube and Facebook feeds.

Various church leaders across St Vincent will be leading during this 24hour prayer time using either 1hour or half-hour slots.

All churches are also encouraged to use this 24-hour time to coordinate prayer activities within their congregations and to provide guidance for the observation of some form of fasting.

2 Chronicles 7.14 – If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Romans 12.12 Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer.