Mass of Saharan dust continues to affect SVG

January 22, 2021 add comment

A mass of Saharan dust is creating slight/moderate haze, with associated dry air limiting shower activity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The haze is expected to thin-out to a film over the weekend, as a weak low-level trough approaches the islands. Few low-level cloud patches with isolated showers are likely, increasing on Monday as the trough crosses with a few showers.

Moderate to occasionally fresh (‘~20 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trades are expected across our islands.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions with east north-easterly sea-swells are ranging 1.0 to 1.5 m on western coasts and 1.5 to 1.8 m on eastern coasts of SVG…Northerly swells are expected temporarily on western coasts during Saturday. By Sunday, swell heights across SVG could fall to near 1.0 m on the west and 1.5 m on the east.

