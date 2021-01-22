Gas emissions from the dome were consistent throughout Friday

Last Updated on 47 mins by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 21 JANUARY 22, 2021 8:00 PM

Close observations of the volcano were made at the Belmont Observatory during most of the day.

Gas emissions from the dome were consistent throughout the day.

The area of burnt vegetation continues to creep downslope and has now expanded towards the top eastern rim of the crater.

The monitoring team spent the day packing up from its base of operations in Georgetown and moving back to the Belmont Observatory.

At Belmont equipment was tested and preparations made for a planned attempt to install additional monitoring equipment close to the summit of the volcano. These would include a camera and tiltmeter.

Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will be doing a drive through the areas in the Red Volcano Hazard Zone from Georgetown to Magum on Saturday 23rdJanuary, 2021. The purpose of this drive through is to update residents on the state of the La Soufriere Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.