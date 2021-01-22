ASSEMBLY POINTS FOR RED ZONE AND ORANGE ZONE COMMUNITIES

Last Updated on 6 hours by News Admin
|Community
|Assembly Points
|North Leeward
|Chateaubelair
|• Mission Corner/ Centre Road Junction
|•
|The playing field
|Fitz Hughes
|Fitz Hughes Government School
|Petit Bordel
|Petit Bordel Playing Field
|Rose Bank
|Rose Bank Community Centre
|Rose Hall
|Walks (Three Junction Road)
|Troumaca
|Crossroads (at the Troumaca Primary School)
|WestWood/Coulls
|Coulls Methodist Church Yard
|Hill
|Spring Village
|• Playing field (Near Primary School)
|• Crossroad (at the clinic junction)
|• Spring village bridge (near the
|Pentecostal Church)
|Richmond
|•
|Richmond Valley Academy
|North Windward
|Fancy
|Fancy Playing Field (near clinic)
|Owia
|•
|Owia Fisheries Complex
|• Junction leading to the playing
|Point
|Courtney Square
|Sandy Bay
|• Miller Junction (Gap before the Sandy
|Bay Police Station)
|• Old Primary School Yard
|•
|London Playing Field
|• Sandy Primary School (New School)
|Overland
|Area near Overland Clinic
|Magum/Tourama
|Orange Hill
|Near the Orange Hill Agricultural Institute
|Georgetown
|•
|Old Playing
|• Bridge (where Bus turns)
|•
|Chilli Playing Field
|•
|Mt Bentick Gap
|• Gap at Langley Park School
|•
|Dickson Gap
|•
|Spring Village Gap
|•
|Obrien’s Valley Gap
|Byera
|Pamelus Burke Primary School (Parking lot)
|Gorse
|Pamelus Burke Primary School (Parking lot)
|Chester Cottage
|Unity Square Junction (Junction at Samuel’s
|Bakery)
|Park Hill
|•
|Park Hill Playing field
|• Junction Area (At Boyea’s residence)
|South Rivers
|•
|South River Playing Field
|• Junction at South Rivers Clinic
|Colonaire
|•
|Colonaire Playing Field
|Belle Vue
|•
|Bellevue Boxing Plant