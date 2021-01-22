ASSEMBLY POINTS FOR RED ZONE AND ORANGE ZONE COMMUNITIES

Last Updated on 6 hours by News Admin

Community Assembly Points North Leeward Chateaubelair • Mission Corner/ Centre Road Junction • The playing field Fitz Hughes Fitz Hughes Government School Petit Bordel Petit Bordel Playing Field Rose Bank Rose Bank Community Centre Rose Hall Walks (Three Junction Road) Troumaca Crossroads (at the Troumaca Primary School) WestWood/Coulls Coulls Methodist Church Yard Hill Spring Village • Playing field (Near Primary School) • Crossroad (at the clinic junction) • Spring village bridge (near the Pentecostal Church) Richmond • Richmond Valley Academy North Windward Fancy Fancy Playing Field (near clinic) Owia • Owia Fisheries Complex • Junction leading to the playing Point Courtney Square Sandy Bay • Miller Junction (Gap before the Sandy Bay Police Station) • Old Primary School Yard • London Playing Field • Sandy Primary School (New School) Overland Area near Overland Clinic Magum/Tourama Orange Hill Near the Orange Hill Agricultural Institute Georgetown • Old Playing • Bridge (where Bus turns)