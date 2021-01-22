La Soufrière Updates

ASSEMBLY POINTS FOR RED ZONE AND ORANGE ZONE COMMUNITIES

January 22, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 6 hours by News Admin

Community Assembly Points
North Leeward
Chateaubelair •  Mission Corner/ Centre Road Junction
The playing field
Fitz Hughes Fitz Hughes Government School
Petit Bordel Petit Bordel Playing Field
Rose Bank Rose Bank Community Centre
Rose Hall Walks (Three Junction Road)
Troumaca Crossroads (at the Troumaca Primary School)
WestWood/Coulls Coulls Methodist Church Yard
Hill
Spring Village •  Playing field (Near Primary School)
•  Crossroad (at the clinic junction)
•  Spring   village   bridge   (near   the
Pentecostal Church)
Richmond Richmond Valley Academy
North Windward
Fancy Fancy Playing Field (near clinic)
Owia Owia Fisheries Complex
•  Junction leading to the playing
Point Courtney Square
Sandy Bay •  Miller Junction (Gap before the Sandy
Bay Police Station)
•  Old Primary School Yard
London Playing Field
•  Sandy Primary School (New School)
Overland Area near Overland Clinic
Magum/Tourama
Orange Hill Near the Orange Hill Agricultural Institute
Georgetown Old Playing
•  Bridge (where Bus turns)

 

Chilli Playing Field
Mt Bentick Gap
•  Gap at Langley Park School
Dickson Gap
Spring Village Gap
Obrien’s Valley Gap
Byera Pamelus Burke Primary School (Parking lot)
Gorse Pamelus Burke Primary School (Parking lot)
Chester Cottage Unity Square Junction (Junction at Samuel’s
Bakery)
Park Hill Park Hill Playing field
•  Junction Area (At Boyea’s residence)
South Rivers South River Playing Field
•  Junction at South Rivers Clinic
Colonaire Colonaire Playing Field
Belle Vue Bellevue Boxing Plant

Recommended For You

Gas emissions from the dome were consistent throughout Friday

Installation Of Fancy Seismic Station Completed, Cabinet Briefed

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 19

La Soufriere Bulletin #18

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.