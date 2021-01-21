SVG Records 35 New Local COVID Cases -Total Reported 690

Last Updated on 36 mins by News Admin

THIRTY-FIVE (35) NEW CASES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed thirty-five (35) new COVID-19 cases. All of the cases are nationals detected during contact tracing, testing at flu clinics and targeted screening.

There are now five hundred and fifty (550) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various clusters.

One hundred and twenty-six (126) persons have recovered, five hundred and sixty- two (562) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Six hundred and ninety (690) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020. All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared.

Persons awaiting results are asked to remain in quarantine and call the health care facility in their district responsible for COVID-19 services.

The public is asked to comply with the mass gatherings protocol which restricts all indoor mass gatherings, including funerals and house parties, to ten (10) persons and outdoor mass gatherings to twenty (20).

Outdoor gatherings include open-air crusades, limes, outdoor fetes, gatherings around open bars (e.g. Heritage Square), gatherings with direct access to the courtyard or large yard, or a large pool area, catamaran cruises, beach and river picnics.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings to protect them from being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.

Hand hygiene and physical distancing are also basic measures of infection prevention and control.