St Lucia Records Its 9th COVID-19 Death-Total Cases 718

Press Release: The Ministry of Health and Wellness late Wednesday, January 20, 2021, received confirmation of five new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 168 COVID-19 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

The Ministry of Health also reports the recovery of 10 cases of COVID-19.

Currently, there are 353 active cases in care, with one of them requiring critical care and the others are all stable.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 718.

All cases are nationals who range in age from 23 years to 71 years.

Two cases are from the Castries district and three from the Gros-Islet district.

They were seen at community-based respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

They were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have been since made to place these individuals in isolation upon being diagnosed with the virus.

Members of the contact tracing team are undertaking the necessary investigations as it relates to identifying the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Today the Ministry of Health also reports confirmation of Saint Lucia’s ninth COVID-19 related death.

The individual is a 71-year female who was in care at the Victoria Hospital.

She had been diagnosed with an underlying medical condition prior to her passing on January 17, 2021.

The Ministry of Health sympathizes with the family on the recent loss of their loved one.

We remind everyone that COVID-19 is a flu-like illness with the common signs and symptoms being cough, fever, chills, loss of smell and taste, nausea, as well as an overall feeling of tiredness.

An individual can also experience shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Community respiratory clinics are available to conduct assessments and COVID-19 testing for individuals with these signs and symptoms.

While awaiting results, people who have been tested must remain at home in quarantine.

This means not going to work or school, not using the public transportation system and not going out into the public to conduct business.

These are all precautions to prevent the possible spread of the infection in the event the results come back as positive.

All individuals who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus must receive a call from a health care provider to indicate their test results, whether these results are

positive or negative.

The Ministry of Health reminds all of the importance of maintaining the recommended infection prevention and control behaviours to reduce the spread of the virus:

Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important keep away from others and to urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.