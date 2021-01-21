Rainforest Seafoods Facility Expected To Be Completed By September

Last Updated on 3 hours by News Admin

With an estimated completion date of September 2021, construction at the Rainforest Seafoods SVG Ltd facility in Calliaqua is progressing in a timely fashion.

Construction had paused in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and resumed in September 2020.

The next phase of construction will include pouring of the foundation, erection of steel framework and installation of insulation, processing and refrigeration panels.

On completion, the facility will be fully-equipped for processing seafood – with a 40 x 80 ft freezing area and live 10-ton storage tanks. There will also be office spaces and storage for packaging.

Rainforest Seafoods SVG Ltd is expected to employ approximately 80 persons, and the facility’s design will comply with European Union regulation standards – the highest within the global seafood industry.