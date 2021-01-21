National

PSU: Gov’t Workers Still On The Job While Awaiting COVID Results

January 21, 2021 add comment

NEWS RELEASE
The Public Service Union has been reliably informed that there are Public Servants who have been tested for COVID-19 and have been allowed to report for duty without receiving the results of their PCR tests.
The decision by Heads of Departments to allow officers to report for duty while they await their test results is reckless and dangerous.
The Public Service Union is urging all department heads to desist from engaging in such action.
Furthermore, we are imploring all Public Servants who have undergone COVID-19 testing to remain at home until they receive their PCR test results.
Failure to do so could result in you endangering the lives of your colleagues and families as well as contributing to the spread of the coronavirus.

