Moderate To Heavy showers As Low – Level Trough Affects SVG Tonight

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

MET OFFICE

Occasional cloudy skies with brief showers are likely as the day progresses due to the passage of a low level trough. Moderate to possibly heavy showers are forecast for late tonight into Friday morning.

After which, a dry and stable atmosphere will result in mostly fair conditions, before unstable conditions begin to affect the islands on Sunday triggering a few showers.

Easterly trades at 20km/h- 30km/h will become east south-east (ESE) tonight behind of the trough, returning to easterly by tomorrow afternoon. From Saturday into Sunday, winds will blow predominantly from the east northeast (ENE) remaining moderate (20km/h-30km/h).

Seas will be moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts, and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. Swells will be from the east.

In addition, slight haze intrusion is likely tonight, with possible increase on Friday.