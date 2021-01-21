Weather

Moderate To Heavy showers As Low – Level Trough Affects SVG Tonight

January 21, 2021 add comment

Last Updated on 2 hours by News Admin

MET OFFICE

Occasional cloudy skies with brief showers are likely as the day progresses due to the passage of a low level trough. Moderate to possibly heavy showers are forecast for late tonight into Friday morning.

After which, a dry and stable atmosphere will result in mostly fair conditions, before unstable conditions begin to affect the islands on Sunday triggering a few showers.

Easterly trades at 20km/h- 30km/h will become east south-east (ESE) tonight behind of the trough, returning to easterly by tomorrow afternoon. From Saturday into Sunday, winds will blow predominantly from the east northeast (ENE) remaining moderate (20km/h-30km/h).

Seas will be moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts, and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. Swells will be from the east.

In addition, slight haze intrusion is likely tonight, with possible increase on Friday.

Recommended For You

Mass of Saharan dust could create hazy conditions on Friday

Saharan Dust Haze To Affect SVG On Monday

Drop In Temperatures Expected On Saturday Evening

Weather Outlook 7th January 2021 (6 pm)

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.