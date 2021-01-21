News

Ministry says no reports of shark sightings in waters of SVG

January 21, 2021 add comment

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour would like to inform the public that there have been reports in some Caribbean islands of an increase in number of sharks sighted around the Eastern Caribbean waters.

While the Fisheries Division has not received any such reports of sightings in our waters, the Division is appealing to the public to be vigilant and exercise great caution when venturing into the sea.

Fishermen and boat operators are asked to ensure that their navigation and communication devices are in proper working conditions and possess adequate safety equipment before embarking on expeditions. Sea-bathers are also asked to be vigilant, avoid swimming alone and venturing in deep waters.

The Fisheries Division seeks the cooperation of all persons and encourages the public to report any sighting of sharks to the Division at telephone number 456 2738, or email: fishdiv@gov.vc

