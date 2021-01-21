Installation Of Fancy Seismic Station Completed, Cabinet Briefed

Last Updated on 1 hour by News Admin

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 20, JANUARY 21, 2021 8:00 PM

No clear views were obtained of the dome today.

Instrumentation Engineer Lloyd Lynch and the Electronics Team completed the installation of the Fancy Seismic Station today.

Professor Richard Robertson and Dr. Thomas Christopher briefed Cabinet today on the state of the La Soufrière Volcano and the monitoring operation.

Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will be doing a drive through the areas in the Red Volcano Hazard Zone from Georgetown to Magum on Saturday 23rdJanuary, 2021. The purpose of this drive through is to update residents on the state of the La Soufriere Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.