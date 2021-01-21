Fauci says it’s ‘liberating’ to no longer have Trump as president

“It is very clear there were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really was uncomfortable, because they were not based on scientific fact,” Fauci said.

Government regulators concluded last year that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, isn’t effective in fighting COVID-19 — but that didn’t stop Trump and others on the right from pushing it as miracle cure for months.